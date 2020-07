Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool basketball court tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Don't miss out on this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo near attractions, Quiet community, cottage style with basketball court, tennis court, BBQ area, community pool & spa and much more... This home is move in ready, with everything you need, down to the forks and spoons. Owner is willing to do short term rental or long term.