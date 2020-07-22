2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE

Amenities

Just reduced... Come and live in this beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath /2 car garage Brand New single story Single Family Home Unfurnished.

Be the first to live in this New home! in the sought-after Murano at Westside community by 192. The kitchen features a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a walk in pantry with plenty of cabinet and counter space, The dining and living areas are tiled throughout. The large master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and the bathroom has a walk in shower with a double vanity and spacious linen closet. Close to Disney, 429, I-4, stores, restaurants and everything. Tiles throughout common area and Beautiful View! Rent includes lawn maintenance, trash pick-up, The amenities include, community pool, cabana and playground. Right across from WestSide K-8 and zoned for Celebration High School. Come see it today.