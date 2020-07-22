All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE

2380 White Poppy Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2380 White Poppy Dr, Osceola County, FL 34747
Walt Disney World Resort

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Just reduced... Come and live in this beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath /2 car garage Brand New single story Single Family Home Unfurnished.
Be the first to live in this New home! in the sought-after Murano at Westside community by 192. The kitchen features a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a walk in pantry with plenty of cabinet and counter space, The dining and living areas are tiled throughout. The large master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and the bathroom has a walk in shower with a double vanity and spacious linen closet. Close to Disney, 429, I-4, stores, restaurants and everything. Tiles throughout common area and Beautiful View! Rent includes lawn maintenance, trash pick-up, The amenities include, community pool, cabana and playground. Right across from WestSide K-8 and zoned for Celebration High School. Come see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have any available units?
2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have?
Some of 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2380 WHITE POPPY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Grand at Westside
3250 Douglas Grand Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34747
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College