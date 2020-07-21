All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE

1729 Golfview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Golfview Drive, Osceola County, FL 34746
The Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Beautiful home in The Oaks Golf Community. This home features three bedrooms, two baths, a huge gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and a breakfast nook with a beautiful view of the pool and the lake. The master and the 2nd bath have a double sink and are very spacious. The master bedroom has a beautiful big window that overlooks the pond and the pool recreating a resort-style view. This great community features a golf course, a tennis court, a park and a playground. It has a perfect location close to shopping, pharmacy, banks, schools and touristic areas. You can not miss this opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
