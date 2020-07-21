1729 GOLFVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful home in The Oaks Golf Community. This home features three bedrooms, two baths, a huge gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and a breakfast nook with a beautiful view of the pool and the lake. The master and the 2nd bath have a double sink and are very spacious. The master bedroom has a beautiful big window that overlooks the pond and the pool recreating a resort-style view. This great community features a golf course, a tennis court, a park and a playground. It has a perfect location close to shopping, pharmacy, banks, schools and touristic areas. You can not miss this opportunity!!!