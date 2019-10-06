Make plenty of memories in this inviting home! Enjoy tile flooring all throughout leading to a kitchen with an appliance package and a lovely master suite. Outside you will find a covered rear patio. Offers a great location right by the center of Orlando for easy access to shopping and dining. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE have any available units?
314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlovista, FL.
What amenities does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE have?
Some of 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.