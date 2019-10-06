All apartments in Orlovista
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:51 PM

314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE

314 Observatory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

314 Observatory Drive, Orlovista, FL 32835

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make plenty of memories in this inviting home! Enjoy tile flooring all throughout leading to a kitchen with an appliance package and a lovely master suite. Outside you will find a covered rear patio. Offers a great location right by the center of Orlando for easy access to shopping and dining. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE have any available units?
314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlovista, FL.
What amenities does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE have?
Some of 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlovista.
Does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 S OBSERVATORY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
