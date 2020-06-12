/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
11 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Orange Park
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1325 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1784 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Orange Park
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5563 Greatpine Lane South
5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1459 sqft
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom •All on one floor •Split bedroom arrangement •Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower •Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet •Vaulted
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
1055 Grove Park Drive South
1055 Grove Park Drive South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1701 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
395 Dunwoodie Road
395 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
519 CLERMONT AVE S
519 Clermont Avenue South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home with screen rear porch and all new kitchen cabinets and appliances and a new roof. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
3400 RED OAK CIR
3400 Red Oak Circle, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1675 sqft
NICE ROOMY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH , FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ALSO EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN. LARGE BACK YARD WITH OPEN PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.
1 Unit Available
166 Vanderford Road West
166 Vanderford Road West, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1784 sqft
Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage.
1 Unit Available
2754 WOODLAND DR
2754 Woodland Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a bonus family room and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout.
1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Park
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Ortega Farms
8 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Duclay
17 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Oak Hill
6 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Loretto
22 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Beauclerc
102 Units Available
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020 Learn More About Our Community Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.
