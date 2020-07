Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Dream homes do come true with this wonderfully upgraded 2/2 in Orange Park! Home features new cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, newer paint throughout and wood plank ceramic tile in the living area and master bedroom. Sliding glass doors in both the living room and master bedroom provide access to the large back deck! Home also offers attached 1 car garage. Don't miss the opportunity to call this gem ''home''! Schedule your showing today! Renters insurance required.