All apartments in Orange Park
Find more places like 1548 Leestan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange Park, FL
/
1548 Leestan Court
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

1548 Leestan Court

1548 Leestan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange Park
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1548 Leestan Court, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Leestan Court have any available units?
1548 Leestan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
Is 1548 Leestan Court currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Leestan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Leestan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1548 Leestan Court is pet friendly.
Does 1548 Leestan Court offer parking?
Yes, 1548 Leestan Court offers parking.
Does 1548 Leestan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 Leestan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Leestan Court have a pool?
Yes, 1548 Leestan Court has a pool.
Does 1548 Leestan Court have accessible units?
No, 1548 Leestan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Leestan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 Leestan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 Leestan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 Leestan Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Park Village
741 Park Ave
Orange Park, FL 32073
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Orange Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrange Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orange Park Apartments with BalconiesOrange Park Apartments with Parking
Orange Park Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida