Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

106 Candy Lane - 1

106 Candy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

106 Candy Ln, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice, recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment, walking distance to Hwy 17 and Wells Road in Orange Park.

Qualifications:

1. Verifiable Income must be 3 times the rent.

2. No recent evictions

3. No violent felonies
2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a duplex. No pets and no smoking allowed in the property. Current permanent Clay county resident applications will be prioritized ahead of all others.

The rental qualifications are:

1. Your verifiable household income should be at least 3 times the rent.
2. No recent evictions
3. No violent felonies, drug charges or predators

The deposit is 1 month's rent or $705. Total to move in is $1,410.

Most of the windows are open so feel free to ride by and walk around the unit. You can see most of the unit through the windows.

If everything makes sense, then please complete the free online application at 904Lease.com. After you're approved, I'll collect a $40 application fee for the credit check and background check.

******Here's the online credit application: http://904Lease.com*******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Candy Lane - 1 have any available units?
106 Candy Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
Is 106 Candy Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
106 Candy Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Candy Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 106 Candy Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange Park.
Does 106 Candy Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 106 Candy Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 106 Candy Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Candy Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Candy Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 106 Candy Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 106 Candy Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 106 Candy Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Candy Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Candy Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Candy Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Candy Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
