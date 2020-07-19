911 Buckwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMPLETELY RENOVATED! - PENDING -This beautifully renovated home features newly refinished solid oak floors thru out, volume ceilings in the living and dining areas, new windows thru out, spacious fully renovated kitchen, large master suite with dressing room and new master bath, generous 2nd guest bedroom, home office, crown moldings, custom colors, utility room with full size washer dryer, fully fenced in back yard with great landscaping and patio areas, storage shed, well irrigation and more.

Owner will consider pets under 30 lbs.



(RLNE3652761)