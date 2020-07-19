All apartments in Orange County
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

911 Buckwood

911 Buckwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

911 Buckwood Drive, Orange County, FL 32806

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! - PENDING -This beautifully renovated home features newly refinished solid oak floors thru out, volume ceilings in the living and dining areas, new windows thru out, spacious fully renovated kitchen, large master suite with dressing room and new master bath, generous 2nd guest bedroom, home office, crown moldings, custom colors, utility room with full size washer dryer, fully fenced in back yard with great landscaping and patio areas, storage shed, well irrigation and more.
Owner will consider pets under 30 lbs.

(RLNE3652761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Buckwood have any available units?
911 Buckwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 911 Buckwood have?
Some of 911 Buckwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Buckwood currently offering any rent specials?
911 Buckwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Buckwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Buckwood is pet friendly.
Does 911 Buckwood offer parking?
No, 911 Buckwood does not offer parking.
Does 911 Buckwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Buckwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Buckwood have a pool?
No, 911 Buckwood does not have a pool.
Does 911 Buckwood have accessible units?
No, 911 Buckwood does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Buckwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Buckwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Buckwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Buckwood does not have units with air conditioning.
