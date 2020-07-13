All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE

6247 Tremayne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6247 Tremayne Drive, Orange County, FL 32757

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this distinctive executive home located in the Estate section of Stoneybrook Hills. Paver drive, lush landscaping and fantastic curb appeal, this home is rich with upgrades. Volume ceilings, recessed lighting, laminate flooring are features of the main living area. 18x18in ceramic tile is detailed in foyer and all wet areas. The gourmet kitchen features high end 42in raised panel wood cabinetry w/ crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, mosaic inlays in the breakfast bar base and volume ceilings. The 1st floor Master Suite features a spacious Master Bedroom with sitting area, his & her walk-in closets, Master Bath jetted Spa Tub, duel vanities with granite countertops and walk-in shower. An In-Law suite is also located on the 1st floor, boasting a full bath with Travertine tile shower and granite countertop. The 2nd story includes large Bonus Room, 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath. Multiple sets of sliding glass doors lead out to the enclosed Lanai and park-like, private, fenced back yard. New A/C in 2018. Stoneybrook Hills is the perfect family-friendly, guard-gated community located in picturesque Mt. Dora. Located just minutes from SR429 easy commute to Orlando for work, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a Clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, tennis/basketball courts & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE have any available units?
6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE have?
Some of 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College