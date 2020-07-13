6247 TREMAYNE 1 DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to this distinctive executive home located in the Estate section of Stoneybrook Hills. Paver drive, lush landscaping and fantastic curb appeal, this home is rich with upgrades. Volume ceilings, recessed lighting, laminate flooring are features of the main living area. 18x18in ceramic tile is detailed in foyer and all wet areas. The gourmet kitchen features high end 42in raised panel wood cabinetry w/ crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk in pantry, mosaic inlays in the breakfast bar base and volume ceilings. The 1st floor Master Suite features a spacious Master Bedroom with sitting area, his & her walk-in closets, Master Bath jetted Spa Tub, duel vanities with granite countertops and walk-in shower. An In-Law suite is also located on the 1st floor, boasting a full bath with Travertine tile shower and granite countertop. The 2nd story includes large Bonus Room, 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath. Multiple sets of sliding glass doors lead out to the enclosed Lanai and park-like, private, fenced back yard. New A/C in 2018. Stoneybrook Hills is the perfect family-friendly, guard-gated community located in picturesque Mt. Dora. Located just minutes from SR429 easy commute to Orlando for work, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a Clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, tennis/basketball courts & playground.