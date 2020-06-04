4035 Carlos Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

3/2 Newly Remodeled Waterfront Home with Dock - AVAILABLE NOW! Long Term Rental ~3 bed 2 bath Beautifully remodeled waterfront home with a dock. Bring your boat, jet skis or kayaks and enjoy all Hernando Beach has to offer. You are approximately 1 mile from the gulf, restaurants and many more activities available. The kitchen is being remodeled and more pictures to follow upon completion this week. Washer and Dryer hook up is located inside. Call Nicki for more details and to schedule your showing 352-637-3800 or 352-423-1478



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4527675)