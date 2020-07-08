All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107

3651 N Goldenrod Rd · (407) 736-9309
Location

3651 N Goldenrod Rd, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 Available 09/11/20 Winter Park Condo!! Two Bedroom, two bath! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo located in Winter Park!! Spacious living and dining combo, large kitchen with lots of cabinet and storage space!! Two bedrooms, one is all ceramic floor tile and one is carpeted. The Master bedroom has a private bath. First-floor location. Close to UCF, shopping, dining, and entertainment!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed!

$1,100.00 Monthly Rent
$1,100.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3359212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 have any available units?
3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 currently offering any rent specials?
3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 pet-friendly?
No, 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 offer parking?
No, 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 does not offer parking.
Does 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 have a pool?
Yes, 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 has a pool.
Does 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 have accessible units?
No, 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 does not have units with air conditioning.
