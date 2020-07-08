Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool

3651 N. Goldenrod Rd. #F107 Available 09/11/20 Winter Park Condo!! Two Bedroom, two bath! - Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo located in Winter Park!! Spacious living and dining combo, large kitchen with lots of cabinet and storage space!! Two bedrooms, one is all ceramic floor tile and one is carpeted. The Master bedroom has a private bath. First-floor location. Close to UCF, shopping, dining, and entertainment!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed!



$1,100.00 Monthly Rent

$1,100.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



