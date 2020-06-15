All apartments in Orange County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

3395 Harry Street

3395 Harry Street · No Longer Available
Location

3395 Harry Street, Orange County, FL 32712

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Sweet 3BR 1BA updated home with 988 sq. ft. of living space awaits new occupants! Enjoy the fully applianced pretty kitchen features such as quartz countertops, and a tiled backsplash! Enjoy newer flooring, an updated bathroom and a fenced, private backyard space. The home is move-in ready with nothing to do but kick back and relax! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 Harry Street have any available units?
3395 Harry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 3395 Harry Street currently offering any rent specials?
3395 Harry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 Harry Street pet-friendly?
No, 3395 Harry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 3395 Harry Street offer parking?
No, 3395 Harry Street does not offer parking.
Does 3395 Harry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 Harry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 Harry Street have a pool?
No, 3395 Harry Street does not have a pool.
Does 3395 Harry Street have accessible units?
No, 3395 Harry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 Harry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3395 Harry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3395 Harry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3395 Harry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
