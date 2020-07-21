All apartments in Orange County
Orange County, FL
2561 Sky Stone Court
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

2561 Sky Stone Court

2561 Sky Stone Court · No Longer Available
Location

2561 Sky Stone Court, Orange County, FL 34787

Amenities

pool
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Brand New 4 Bedroom close to Winter Garden Village!!! - Killarney Station is adjacent to Oakland Trails so you and your family can enjoy leisurely bike rides and walks on the West Orange Trail. Winter Garden Village is less than 6 miles away and offers a host of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Groundbreaking energy efficiency is also built seamlessly into every home in this community so you can spend less on utility bills and more on the things that matter most.

The formal living room off the entry is a great place to curl up with a good book. The expansive family room directly off the kitchen lends itself to easy conversation with family and friends while cooking. The second floor is anchored by a large game room.

Call or Text Eric 4074011431 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5500550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 Sky Stone Court have any available units?
2561 Sky Stone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 2561 Sky Stone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2561 Sky Stone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 Sky Stone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2561 Sky Stone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2561 Sky Stone Court offer parking?
No, 2561 Sky Stone Court does not offer parking.
Does 2561 Sky Stone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 Sky Stone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 Sky Stone Court have a pool?
Yes, 2561 Sky Stone Court has a pool.
Does 2561 Sky Stone Court have accessible units?
No, 2561 Sky Stone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 Sky Stone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2561 Sky Stone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2561 Sky Stone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2561 Sky Stone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
