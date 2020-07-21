2561 Sky Stone Court

Amenities

pool game room

Brand New 4 Bedroom close to Winter Garden Village!!! - Killarney Station is adjacent to Oakland Trails so you and your family can enjoy leisurely bike rides and walks on the West Orange Trail. Winter Garden Village is less than 6 miles away and offers a host of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Groundbreaking energy efficiency is also built seamlessly into every home in this community so you can spend less on utility bills and more on the things that matter most.



The formal living room off the entry is a great place to curl up with a good book. The expansive family room directly off the kitchen lends itself to easy conversation with family and friends while cooking. The second floor is anchored by a large game room.



Call or Text Eric 4074011431 to schedule a showing.



