All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 220 S. Semoran Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
220 S. Semoran Blvd.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

220 S. Semoran Blvd.

220 Semoran Boulevard · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

220 Semoran Boulevard, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,139

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
volleyball court
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Welcome to prestigious Winter Park, where location, convenience and technology come together to create a state-of-the-art apartment home with you in mind. Just minutes away from Full-Sail, Lockheed Martin, Siemens and UCF. Indigo Apartment Homes feature comfortable living with the extras you deserve. Our professional team will provide you with exceptional customer service. Call us today and start living the lifestyle you've been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S. Semoran Blvd. have any available units?
220 S. Semoran Blvd. has a unit available for $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 S. Semoran Blvd. have?
Some of 220 S. Semoran Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S. Semoran Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
220 S. Semoran Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S. Semoran Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 220 S. Semoran Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 220 S. Semoran Blvd. offer parking?
No, 220 S. Semoran Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 220 S. Semoran Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 S. Semoran Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S. Semoran Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 220 S. Semoran Blvd. has a pool.
Does 220 S. Semoran Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 220 S. Semoran Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S. Semoran Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 S. Semoran Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 S. Semoran Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 S. Semoran Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 220 S. Semoran Blvd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity