Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117

1948 Lake Atrium Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1948 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL 32839
Americana

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2/2 @ Plaza at Millenia - Spacious 2/2 in Plaza at Millenium. Master bedroom with Walk-In Closet. Washer/Dryer Hook-up Inside Unit. Gated Community features Pool.
Pets are subject of approval of the HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report.
We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older) . We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount. A separate background check must be request by the applicant(s) and provided to the Homeowners Association, either from the Orlando Police Department or Orange County Sheriff Office.
Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.

(RLNE3269861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 have any available units?
1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 have?
Some of 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 is pet friendly.
Does 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 offer parking?
No, 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 does not offer parking.
Does 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 have a pool?
Yes, 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 has a pool.
Does 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 have accessible units?
No, 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117 does not have units with air conditioning.
