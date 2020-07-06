1948 Lake Atriums Cir. # 117

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets pool some paid utils

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2/2 @ Plaza at Millenia - Spacious 2/2 in Plaza at Millenium. Master bedroom with Walk-In Closet. Washer/Dryer Hook-up Inside Unit. Gated Community features Pool.

Pets are subject of approval of the HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report.

We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older) . We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount. A separate background check must be request by the applicant(s) and provided to the Homeowners Association, either from the Orlando Police Department or Orange County Sheriff Office.

Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.



