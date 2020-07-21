All apartments in Orange County
12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204

12837 Madison Pointe Circle · (352) 636-0362
Location

12837 Madison Pointe Circle, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
trash valet
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Resort Style Living in Gated Discovery Palms. 2 BR 2 Bath Destin Model with Screened Lanai. Tiled Kitchen and Baths. Stainless Appliances in the kitchen. Living Room has sliders opening up to screened lanai which overlooks Greenspace. You can not beat the location! Minutes to the theme parks, Restaurants and Shopping. Quick access to I 4 and major Roadways. Cable, Internet and Valet Trash are Included. Multitude of amenites! Heated Pool with pooside Gazebos, tennis, playground, Indoor Basketball, Volleyball, outdoor barbecue areas and Business Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 have any available units?
12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 have?
Some of 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 currently offering any rent specials?
12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 pet-friendly?
No, 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 offer parking?
No, 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 does not offer parking.
Does 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 have a pool?
Yes, 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 has a pool.
Does 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 have accessible units?
No, 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
