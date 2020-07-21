12837 MADISON POINTE CIRCLE #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court trash valet volleyball court

Resort Style Living in Gated Discovery Palms. 2 BR 2 Bath Destin Model with Screened Lanai. Tiled Kitchen and Baths. Stainless Appliances in the kitchen. Living Room has sliders opening up to screened lanai which overlooks Greenspace. You can not beat the location! Minutes to the theme parks, Restaurants and Shopping. Quick access to I 4 and major Roadways. Cable, Internet and Valet Trash are Included. Multitude of amenites! Heated Pool with pooside Gazebos, tennis, playground, Indoor Basketball, Volleyball, outdoor barbecue areas and Business Center.