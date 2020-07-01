All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY

11922 Great Commission Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11922 Great Commission Way, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
This is a spacious and well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story Townhouse in the Enclave at Moss Park, located just off John Wycliffe Blvd. with easy access to local area shopping and schools and quick access to Moss Park Road, the 417 (Greenway), Narcoossee Road, the 528 (Beachline) and the Lake Nona Medical City. This property features carpet and tile flooring, spacious living/dining combo, updated kitchen with Solid Surface counter-tops, 42" cabinets, updated appliances and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms, master bedroom with walk-in closet and two bathrooms. This property also features a half bath downstairs for convenience, updated fixtures and ceiling fans, a detached 2-car garage, rear courtyard and much more. The Enclave at Moss Park community features a community pool, basketball court and playground. Must see to appreciate. Call today for appointment to view!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY have any available units?
11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY have?
Some of 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY offers parking.
Does 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY has a pool.
Does 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY have accessible units?
No, 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College