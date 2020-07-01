11922 GREAT COMMISSION WAY

Amenities

This is a spacious and well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story Townhouse in the Enclave at Moss Park, located just off John Wycliffe Blvd. with easy access to local area shopping and schools and quick access to Moss Park Road, the 417 (Greenway), Narcoossee Road, the 528 (Beachline) and the Lake Nona Medical City. This property features carpet and tile flooring, spacious living/dining combo, updated kitchen with Solid Surface counter-tops, 42" cabinets, updated appliances and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms, master bedroom with walk-in closet and two bathrooms. This property also features a half bath downstairs for convenience, updated fixtures and ceiling fans, a detached 2-car garage, rear courtyard and much more. The Enclave at Moss Park community features a community pool, basketball court and playground. Must see to appreciate. Call today for appointment to view!!