Orange County, FL
11917 Fiction Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

11917 Fiction Avenue

11917 Fiction Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11917 Fiction Avenue, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES, AMAZING SCHOOL DISTRICT AND GREAT LOCATION! - This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3,5 baths Single Family home has several upgrades such as stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, quartz counter tops, tile downstairs, two car garage and Home Automation Package compatible with both Alexa and Google play (WiFi routers both upstairs and downstairs, Digital Main door lock with Wi-Fi Control, Ring Doorbell, Lutron Dimmer lights on kitchen island with WiFi Control, Digital Honeywell Thermostat, WiFi Garage Door Control, and more). Two Master Suites (one on first and another on second floor), all three bathrooms with dual sink vanities and bathtub, and an additional half bathroom downstairs. HOA includes Specturm Package with telephone, 100Gb Internet and Cable Package. The house also has solar panels included. Community is filled with amenities such as tennis court, splash pad, beach style pool, jacuzzi, playground, picnic areas, trails, observatory tower, fitness room and clubhouse! MAKES THIS PROPERTY YOUR HOME!! IT IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Note: Furniture is not included; Alexa and Google play devices are not included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4975138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Fiction Avenue have any available units?
11917 Fiction Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 11917 Fiction Avenue have?
Some of 11917 Fiction Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11917 Fiction Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Fiction Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Fiction Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11917 Fiction Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 11917 Fiction Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11917 Fiction Avenue offers parking.
Does 11917 Fiction Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11917 Fiction Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Fiction Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11917 Fiction Avenue has a pool.
Does 11917 Fiction Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11917 Fiction Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Fiction Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11917 Fiction Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11917 Fiction Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11917 Fiction Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

