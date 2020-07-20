11917 Fiction Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES, AMAZING SCHOOL DISTRICT AND GREAT LOCATION! - This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3,5 baths Single Family home has several upgrades such as stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, quartz counter tops, tile downstairs, two car garage and Home Automation Package compatible with both Alexa and Google play (WiFi routers both upstairs and downstairs, Digital Main door lock with Wi-Fi Control, Ring Doorbell, Lutron Dimmer lights on kitchen island with WiFi Control, Digital Honeywell Thermostat, WiFi Garage Door Control, and more). Two Master Suites (one on first and another on second floor), all three bathrooms with dual sink vanities and bathtub, and an additional half bathroom downstairs. HOA includes Specturm Package with telephone, 100Gb Internet and Cable Package. The house also has solar panels included. Community is filled with amenities such as tennis court, splash pad, beach style pool, jacuzzi, playground, picnic areas, trails, observatory tower, fitness room and clubhouse! MAKES THIS PROPERTY YOUR HOME!! IT IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Note: Furniture is not included; Alexa and Google play devices are not included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4975138)