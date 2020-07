Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful FORMER MODEL town home with tons of upgrades in Eagle Creek available for a Long Term Rental. Eagle Creek is a Golf Course Community with guard gated entrance, community pool, and lots of other amenities. This town home in across the street from the clubhouse and pool. 2 CAR GARAGE. Close proximity to the Orlando International Airport, Major Highways, Shopping, Entertainment, and Restaurants.