685 FAWN RIDGE DRIVE
685 FAWN RIDGE DRIVE

685 Fawn Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

685 Fawn Ridge Drive, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom home with possible 4th bedroom is ready for new tenants- Almost 2000 SQFT with large combination Living and Dining rooms with laminate floors and also a large family room off the kitchen that includes a Dinette area. Open kitchen with all major appliances included, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and breakfast bar seating from the family room side , Central AC-with gas heat. Fenced yard, with shade trees and landscaped. The Master bedroom is setup with double doors leading into a nursery/office/exercise room and could also be used as 4th bedroom. Many options for this room. Garden tub with separate shower in the master, double vanities and walk in closet. Easy access to all local amenities and only minutes to I4 for easy commute.. This is a must see in the beautiful Fawn Ridge community- NO PETS-- Call today for you private showing,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

