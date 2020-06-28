685 FAWN RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

This 3 bedroom home with possible 4th bedroom is ready for new tenants- Almost 2000 SQFT with large combination Living and Dining rooms with laminate floors and also a large family room off the kitchen that includes a Dinette area. Open kitchen with all major appliances included, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and breakfast bar seating from the family room side , Central AC-with gas heat. Fenced yard, with shade trees and landscaped. The Master bedroom is setup with double doors leading into a nursery/office/exercise room and could also be used as 4th bedroom. Many options for this room. Garden tub with separate shower in the master, double vanities and walk in closet. Easy access to all local amenities and only minutes to I4 for easy commute.. This is a must see in the beautiful Fawn Ridge community- NO PETS-- Call today for you private showing,