Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

The wait is over. Fenced yard with gate. This totally renovated beauty has a 1 car garage and a HUGE detached workshop with an entrance for RV, Trailer or Truck. This MAN CAVE will meet all of your needs. The home is like new construction. NEW roof, cabinets, kitchen appliances, bathroom, window blinds, and tile flooring. This rental will not last. Call today! NO SMOKING. The owner will allow pets.... but there will be non-refundable deposit and monthly pet rent. Call for details.