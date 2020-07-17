All apartments in Olympia Heights
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

8330 SW 43rd St

8330 Southwest 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8330 Southwest 43rd Street, Olympia Heights, FL 33155
Olympia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Sought after location! Don't miss this beautiful property, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This house has a great layout and is bigger than tax rolls. Formal living room/dining area, huge family room and great open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, this kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Huge master bedroom/ master bathroom, spa tub and sitting area, walk in closets. Large back screened in patio with spa-Jacuzzi, large lot with 10,511 SF, back yard comes with a children's swingset if wanted to keep it. back yard is fenced for privacy, nice circular drive way that fits up 5 cars and fit a small boat on the side of the house. This is a great location near the Palmetto highway, Tropical Park, shopping centers, restaurants and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 SW 43rd St have any available units?
8330 SW 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olympia Heights, FL.
What amenities does 8330 SW 43rd St have?
Some of 8330 SW 43rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 SW 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
8330 SW 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 SW 43rd St pet-friendly?
No, 8330 SW 43rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olympia Heights.
Does 8330 SW 43rd St offer parking?
No, 8330 SW 43rd St does not offer parking.
Does 8330 SW 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 SW 43rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 SW 43rd St have a pool?
No, 8330 SW 43rd St does not have a pool.
Does 8330 SW 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 8330 SW 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 SW 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 SW 43rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 SW 43rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8330 SW 43rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
