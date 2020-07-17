8330 SW 43rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Sought after location! Don't miss this beautiful property, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This house has a great layout and is bigger than tax rolls. Formal living room/dining area, huge family room and great open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, this kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Huge master bedroom/ master bathroom, spa tub and sitting area, walk in closets. Large back screened in patio with spa-Jacuzzi, large lot with 10,511 SF, back yard comes with a children's swingset if wanted to keep it. back yard is fenced for privacy, nice circular drive way that fits up 5 cars and fit a small boat on the side of the house. This is a great location near the Palmetto highway, Tropical Park, shopping centers, restaurants and schools.