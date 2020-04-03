All apartments in Olympia Heights
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

5440 SW 82nd Ave

5440 Southwest 82nd Avenue · (305) 498-4328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5440 Southwest 82nd Avenue, Olympia Heights, FL 33155
Olympia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
This gated estate pool home sits on the beautiful and sought after Lake Catalina. You can swim, jet ski, fish and boat from your backyard and private beach. Oversized pool with covered Lounge area and private Dock. 2 beds/2 baths and office w/1/2 bath downstairs. Great Master Suite with balcony, bath large closet upstairs. Formal Living and Dining rms. Family rm with wet bar with french doors w/view of pool and lake, and stunning sunsets. Large eat- in-kitchen w/double wine cooler, cabinet paneled refrigerator. Marble floors and brand new carpets in bedrms. Beautiful lake views from front and back of home. Ironwork fence for security. Across from Tropical Park and Lake. Portica Shea *Owner will be responsible for yard and pool maintenance*.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 SW 82nd Ave have any available units?
5440 SW 82nd Ave has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5440 SW 82nd Ave have?
Some of 5440 SW 82nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 SW 82nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5440 SW 82nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 SW 82nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5440 SW 82nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olympia Heights.
Does 5440 SW 82nd Ave offer parking?
No, 5440 SW 82nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5440 SW 82nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 SW 82nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 SW 82nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5440 SW 82nd Ave has a pool.
Does 5440 SW 82nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 5440 SW 82nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 SW 82nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 SW 82nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5440 SW 82nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5440 SW 82nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
