5440 SW 82nd Ave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

This gated estate pool home sits on the beautiful and sought after Lake Catalina. You can swim, jet ski, fish and boat from your backyard and private beach. Oversized pool with covered Lounge area and private Dock. 2 beds/2 baths and office w/1/2 bath downstairs. Great Master Suite with balcony, bath large closet upstairs. Formal Living and Dining rms. Family rm with wet bar with french doors w/view of pool and lake, and stunning sunsets. Large eat- in-kitchen w/double wine cooler, cabinet paneled refrigerator. Marble floors and brand new carpets in bedrms. Beautiful lake views from front and back of home. Ironwork fence for security. Across from Tropical Park and Lake. Portica Shea *Owner will be responsible for yard and pool maintenance*.