Completely renovated single family home in great neighborhood. Impeccable 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Impact windows, new roof, spacious back yard with a pool. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathrooms. New plumbing. Home has been completely painted inside and out. Very central and quiet. No association. Close to top schools, churches, highways, etc. Must see!! Call LA