Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great stilt Duplex home with 2 bedroom and 2 bath with large outside deck to relax on. This home features remodeled kitchen and bath, tile throughout, separate formal dining room, and large spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Lots of space for extra storage, parking and play area. Close to shopping, airports, walking distance to Tampa Bay waterfront and the park.