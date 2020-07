Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool clubhouse microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Ready to move in. Conveniently located in heart of Oldsmar. Emerald Bay has a community pool, Club House, and charming gazebo on the lake near the fountain. This home is conveniently located between Clearwater and Tampa, near shopping, dining, entertainment, beaches, and airports. MUST SEE