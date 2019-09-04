36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Beautiful end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a screened lanai and covered parking in a convenient location for rent! The bright great room features high ceilings and beautiful laminate flooring. Cooking is a breeze in the updated kitchen with endless granite counters, a built in desk, huge pantry and all the right appliances. The washer/dryer are included and are behind closed doors in the kitchen area. Enjoy your morning coffee in the screened lanai and watch the world go by. A cute 1/2 bath finishes out the first floor. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom with walk in closet and lovely bath. The other 2 bedrooms are nicely sized with a hall bath as well. 1 covered carport space and 1 open parking space are directly in front of the unit for your convenience, and the pool is just steps away to enjoy. A rated schools and in the perfect location to enjoy gulf beaches, restaurants, world class golf, and only 20 minutes from TIA, this home is perfect!