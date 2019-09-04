All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:51 AM

36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE

36 Emerald Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

36 Emerald Bay Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a screened lanai and covered parking in a convenient location for rent! The bright great room features high ceilings and beautiful laminate flooring. Cooking is a breeze in the updated kitchen with endless granite counters, a built in desk, huge pantry and all the right appliances. The washer/dryer are included and are behind closed doors in the kitchen area. Enjoy your morning coffee in the screened lanai and watch the world go by. A cute 1/2 bath finishes out the first floor. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom with walk in closet and lovely bath. The other 2 bedrooms are nicely sized with a hall bath as well. 1 covered carport space and 1 open parking space are directly in front of the unit for your convenience, and the pool is just steps away to enjoy. A rated schools and in the perfect location to enjoy gulf beaches, restaurants, world class golf, and only 20 minutes from TIA, this home is perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have any available units?
36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOldsmar 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oldsmar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL
Treasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa