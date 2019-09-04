36 EMERALD BAY DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a screened lanai and covered parking in a convenient location for rent! The bright great room features high ceilings and beautiful laminate flooring. Cooking is a breeze in the updated kitchen with endless granite counters, a built in desk, huge pantry and all the right appliances. The washer/dryer are included and are behind closed doors in the kitchen area. Enjoy your morning coffee in the screened lanai and watch the world go by. A cute 1/2 bath finishes out the first floor. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom with walk in closet and lovely bath. The other 2 bedrooms are nicely sized with a hall bath as well. 1 covered carport space and 1 open parking space are directly in front of the unit for your convenience, and the pool is just steps away to enjoy. A rated schools and in the perfect location to enjoy gulf beaches, restaurants, world class golf, and only 20 minutes from TIA, this home is perfect!