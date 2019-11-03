309 FAIRFIELD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in quaint, downtown Oldsmar. Tiled flooring throughout with separate living and family room. Family room has sliding door access to in ground pool and spa. Fenced backyard provides lots of privacy. Bedroom all a good size. Family room has huge walk in closet with lots of shelving for storage. 1 car garage currently has washer and dryer available for use. Located on a quiet street within easy walking distance of waterfront parks, fishing pier, ZIP line adventure park, library, elementary school, restaurants, museum and city hall. Landlord is responsible for pool care. Small and medium pets OK with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.