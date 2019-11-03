All apartments in Oldsmar
309 FAIRFIELD STREET
309 FAIRFIELD STREET

309 Fairfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 Fairfield Street, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in quaint, downtown Oldsmar. Tiled flooring throughout with separate living and family room. Family room has sliding door access to in ground pool and spa. Fenced backyard provides lots of privacy. Bedroom all a good size. Family room has huge walk in closet with lots of shelving for storage. 1 car garage currently has washer and dryer available for use. Located on a quiet street within easy walking distance of waterfront parks, fishing pier, ZIP line adventure park, library, elementary school, restaurants, museum and city hall. Landlord is responsible for pool care. Small and medium pets OK with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

