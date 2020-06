Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in move-in condition. Light and bright with beautiful water views from your screened balcony, tile floors through-out and new carpet in the bedroom. Gated community in a very desirable location close to shopping, major highways and houses of worship. Assigned parking and laundry facilities in the building. Hurry won't last!