Ojus, FL
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive

1300 Miami Gardens Drive · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL 33179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,220

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 889 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/15/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE July 15, 2020. Renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom (889 SQFT) located on the 7th floor. Community amenities include a pool with gorgeous lake views, jacuzzi, gym, club house and 24-hour security. No pets. Association approval and minimum credit score 700. RENT INCLUDES one assigned parking, cable TV, pest control, water/sewer and pool maintenance. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $3050 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10881692. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611200 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have any available units?
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have?
Some of 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ojus.
Does 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive offers parking.
Does 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive has a pool.
Does 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
