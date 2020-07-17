Amenities

1300 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/15/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE July 15, 2020. Renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom (889 SQFT) located on the 7th floor. Community amenities include a pool with gorgeous lake views, jacuzzi, gym, club house and 24-hour security. No pets. Association approval and minimum credit score 700. RENT INCLUDES one assigned parking, cable TV, pest control, water/sewer and pool maintenance. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $3050 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10881692. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611200 ]