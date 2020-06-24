962 Crestwood Commons Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool garage

Awesome townhouse in the heart of Ocoee!!! - Beautiful Gated Community of Townhomes!! Community features a great pool, playground and much more... this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car attached garage with so many Upgrades including smooth surface kitchen counters and tiled backsplash, 42' cabinets, laminate flooring in the living room, dining room and kitchen, designer tile in the master bath with garden tub and separate shower is just waiting for you!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4715919)