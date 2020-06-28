Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

841 Grovesmere Loop Available 09/06/19 3/3 Home In Windermere Groves - 3-bedroom, 3-bath newly remodeled home with a private pool is located in Windermere Groves. There are 3,450 total square feet and 2,585 square feet under air-conditioning. This home features high ceilings, an open floor plan and a large fenced-in backyard. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and tile flooring. Nearby shopping and dining at Winter Garden Village and Downtown Winter Garden, just minutes away. The Windermere Grove community is conveniently located near the 429, with easy access to Florida's Turnpike and the 408 expressways. Call to see this lovely home today!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5114671)