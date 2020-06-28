All apartments in Ocoee
841 Grovesmere Loop

841 Grovesmere Loop · No Longer Available
Location

841 Grovesmere Loop, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
841 Grovesmere Loop Available 09/06/19 3/3 Home In Windermere Groves - 3-bedroom, 3-bath newly remodeled home with a private pool is located in Windermere Groves. There are 3,450 total square feet and 2,585 square feet under air-conditioning. This home features high ceilings, an open floor plan and a large fenced-in backyard. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and tile flooring. Nearby shopping and dining at Winter Garden Village and Downtown Winter Garden, just minutes away. The Windermere Grove community is conveniently located near the 429, with easy access to Florida's Turnpike and the 408 expressways. Call to see this lovely home today!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5114671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Grovesmere Loop have any available units?
841 Grovesmere Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 841 Grovesmere Loop have?
Some of 841 Grovesmere Loop's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Grovesmere Loop currently offering any rent specials?
841 Grovesmere Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Grovesmere Loop pet-friendly?
No, 841 Grovesmere Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 841 Grovesmere Loop offer parking?
Yes, 841 Grovesmere Loop offers parking.
Does 841 Grovesmere Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Grovesmere Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Grovesmere Loop have a pool?
Yes, 841 Grovesmere Loop has a pool.
Does 841 Grovesmere Loop have accessible units?
No, 841 Grovesmere Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Grovesmere Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Grovesmere Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Grovesmere Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 841 Grovesmere Loop has units with air conditioning.
Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

