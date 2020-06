Amenities

Large 4/3 W/ Loft & Bonus room - Large 2 story home in gated community of Brookstone,

4 Bedrooms 3 full bath with Loft plus Bonus room on the second floor can be used as office game room or extra bedroom. Living Dining Family room, Open kitchen. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer. Small pet under 20 pounds with $350 fee, Lawn service included. All appliances included. 3118 sqft. Heated. Available 8/5/19. Call Maritza @ 407-227-6674



No Cats Allowed



