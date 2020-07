Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in Windermere Groves in Ocoee. All restaurants, restaurants, theme parks all within 5 minutes to 20 minutes. The office/den can be used as a 4th bedroom. HOA does not allow vehicles with advertising on the doors etc if parked on streets or driveway for long periods of time. Granite countertops in kitchen, open pool with child safety fence, fenced yard, covered lanai, butlers pantry. Tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms.