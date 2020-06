Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets

490 Basking Ridge Court - Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath single family home Located in Ocoee FL!. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Spacious Home. This property features a spacious leaving room. A laminate Wood Floor in the cozy Breakfast Nook to the Tiled Screened-in Lana. The Master Suite boasts his and hers Walk-in Closets. The paver driveway leads to a side-entry garage with Tuff Coast Floor Paint. Located in a quiet neighborhood with no read neighbors on a Cul-De-Sac street yet close to major highways, dining, and shopping.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$1375.00 Monthly rental price

$1375.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18 years old



****Tenant Liability Insurance will be required****



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history



(RLNE5854783)