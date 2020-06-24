All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:34 PM

397 Merlot Drive

397 Merlot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

397 Merlot Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Seller says bring reasonable offer! Large 5 bedroom/5 bath home. Over 4,000 square feet of cooled space. Double masters, 1 on each floor! Each master suite features a master bath w/ garden tub, separate shower w/ dual vanities. The 2nd floor master suite offers a sitting area off the master--perfect a office or exercise! First floor has a master suite, separate living room, and dining room. The large family room features a cozy fireplace . The 2nd floor has a massive 23x17 bonus room (would make perfect media room), 2nd master suite and 3 additional bedrooms. The Gourmet kitchen features 42 in custom cabinetry,granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, large pantry area, and dinette overlooking pool area and large fenced back yard. Dual stair case provides access from both sides of the home to 2nd floor. Large laundry room. This well cared for home was a model home and continues to show the pride of ownership. Generous space for entertaining and enjoying the Florida lifestyle..sun and fun, a permanent vacation..why wait! Bring all reasonable offers!! New roof before closing!!

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL RE
Call or Text ‭(844) 326-7613‬
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 Merlot Drive have any available units?
397 Merlot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 397 Merlot Drive have?
Some of 397 Merlot Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 Merlot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
397 Merlot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 Merlot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 397 Merlot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 397 Merlot Drive offer parking?
No, 397 Merlot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 397 Merlot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 397 Merlot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 Merlot Drive have a pool?
Yes, 397 Merlot Drive has a pool.
Does 397 Merlot Drive have accessible units?
No, 397 Merlot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 397 Merlot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 397 Merlot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 397 Merlot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 397 Merlot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
