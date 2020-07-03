310 CALLIOPE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. Features include a spacious three-car garage, recessed lighting, and plush carpet in the bedrooms for your comfort. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a center island, and ample cabinet storage. You’ll have plenty of room to stretch out in the master suite, and the master bathroom boasts a soaking tub and large shower. Don’t miss the patio in the backyard, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Make this house your home and apply today!