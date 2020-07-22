299 Partridge Pea Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Mediterranean Style Home Centrally located. This is a spacious home with all bedroom upstairs including a large bonus room. Featuring: tile roof, ceramic tile on the entire first floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful back splash in kitchen, huge walking closets, entire yard is fenced. Large green space in the front of the house provides lots of grass for play with your kids or pets.

Centrally located. This gated and quiet neighborhood community offers: tile roof, a large pool, tot lot, nice club house perfect for parties, conveniently located close to major highways, 408, 429, Turnpike, Winter Garden Village, Disney.



****Pet Friendly*****No Smoking****