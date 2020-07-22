All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 299 Partridge Pea Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
299 Partridge Pea Ln
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

299 Partridge Pea Ln

299 Partridge Pea Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

299 Partridge Pea Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761
Villages of Wesmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Mediterranean Style Home Centrally located. This is a spacious home with all bedroom upstairs including a large bonus room. Featuring: tile roof, ceramic tile on the entire first floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful back splash in kitchen, huge walking closets, entire yard is fenced. Large green space in the front of the house provides lots of grass for play with your kids or pets.
Centrally located. This gated and quiet neighborhood community offers: tile roof, a large pool, tot lot, nice club house perfect for parties, conveniently located close to major highways, 408, 429, Turnpike, Winter Garden Village, Disney.

****Pet Friendly*****No Smoking****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Partridge Pea Ln have any available units?
299 Partridge Pea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 299 Partridge Pea Ln have?
Some of 299 Partridge Pea Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Partridge Pea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
299 Partridge Pea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Partridge Pea Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 299 Partridge Pea Ln is pet friendly.
Does 299 Partridge Pea Ln offer parking?
Yes, 299 Partridge Pea Ln offers parking.
Does 299 Partridge Pea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 299 Partridge Pea Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Partridge Pea Ln have a pool?
Yes, 299 Partridge Pea Ln has a pool.
Does 299 Partridge Pea Ln have accessible units?
No, 299 Partridge Pea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Partridge Pea Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 299 Partridge Pea Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 299 Partridge Pea Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 299 Partridge Pea Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOcoee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Apartments with Pools
Ocoee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College