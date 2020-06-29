2796 Palastro Way

Amenities
Beautiful 4/3 Home at Westyn Bay in Ocoee - Almost 2400 Sq feet of space inside, this beautiful home features a 3-car garage (two at the entrance and one to the right side) and a brick paved driveway. Split floor plan. Master on the opposite side of the house. The kitchen features spotlights, granite counters, large appliances, a pantry and lots of cabinet space. From the master bedroom, pass through two walk-in closets to the master bathroom, which features a large jacuzzi tub. Washer/Dryer included. Lawn care included. Utilities are a tenant responsibility.
Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions for entire household
- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household
- 2 pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds, 55 lbs. limit per pet and $500 pet deposit
(RLNE5557037)