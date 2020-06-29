All apartments in Ocoee
2796 Palastro Way
2796 Palastro Way

2796 Palastro Way · No Longer Available
Location

2796 Palastro Way, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/3 Home at Westyn Bay in Ocoee - Almost 2400 Sq feet of space inside, this beautiful home features a 3-car garage (two at the entrance and one to the right side) and a brick paved driveway. Split floor plan. Master on the opposite side of the house. The kitchen features spotlights, granite counters, large appliances, a pantry and lots of cabinet space. From the master bedroom, pass through two walk-in closets to the master bathroom, which features a large jacuzzi tub. Washer/Dryer included. Lawn care included. Utilities are a tenant responsibility.

Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions for entire household
- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household
- 2 pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds, 55 lbs. limit per pet and $500 pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2796 Palastro Way have any available units?
2796 Palastro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2796 Palastro Way have?
Some of 2796 Palastro Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2796 Palastro Way currently offering any rent specials?
2796 Palastro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2796 Palastro Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2796 Palastro Way is pet friendly.
Does 2796 Palastro Way offer parking?
Yes, 2796 Palastro Way offers parking.
Does 2796 Palastro Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2796 Palastro Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2796 Palastro Way have a pool?
No, 2796 Palastro Way does not have a pool.
Does 2796 Palastro Way have accessible units?
No, 2796 Palastro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2796 Palastro Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2796 Palastro Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2796 Palastro Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2796 Palastro Way does not have units with air conditioning.
