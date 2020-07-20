All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:36 PM

2785 Migliara Ln

2785 Migliara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2785 Migliara Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
The world-class lifestyle you've always dreamed of awaits in this exclusive guard gated community! This stunning home is situated on over -+ acre in the desirable community of Westyn Bay. MODERN CONCEPTS include NEW INTERIOR & EXTERIOR PAINT, REMODELED BATHS, UPDATED VINYL FENCE, and much more. This OPEN FLOOR PLAN is highlighted by HIGH CEILINGS, NEWER FRENCH DOORS, 2 MASTER SUITES, & plenty of entertaining space. The CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN is designed with the home chef in mind with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42GÇ¥ CABINETS, SILESTONE COUNTERTOPS, a BREAKFAST BAR, and a WALK-IN PANTRY. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN delivers a PRIVATE FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE with a REMODELED MASTER BATH boasting DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, and a separate shower. OVERSIZED SECONDARY BEDROOMS add to the appeal of this home. Gather with guests in the screened lanai & enjoy family cookouts in the EXTENSIVE FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. WESTYN BAY offers IMPRESSIVE AMENITIES including 24-hour security, a community pool with a clubhouse, playgrounds, tennis & basketball courts, splash park, volleyball, baseball and soccer fields, expansive walking & biking trails, professionally landscaped common areas and a private dock on Lake Apopka. This community is conveniently located to the 429 offering easy access to the Florida Turnpike, 408, 414, Winter Garden, and the West Orange Biking Trail. Fantastic location nearby plenty of shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools, and more. Come experience this resort-style community with a plethora of amenities!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2785 Migliara Ln have any available units?
2785 Migliara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2785 Migliara Ln have?
Some of 2785 Migliara Ln's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2785 Migliara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Migliara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 Migliara Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2785 Migliara Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2785 Migliara Ln offer parking?
No, 2785 Migliara Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2785 Migliara Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2785 Migliara Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 Migliara Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2785 Migliara Ln has a pool.
Does 2785 Migliara Ln have accessible units?
No, 2785 Migliara Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 Migliara Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2785 Migliara Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2785 Migliara Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2785 Migliara Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
