2785 Migliara Ln

The world-class lifestyle you've always dreamed of awaits in this exclusive guard gated community! This stunning home is situated on over -+ acre in the desirable community of Westyn Bay. MODERN CONCEPTS include NEW INTERIOR & EXTERIOR PAINT, REMODELED BATHS, UPDATED VINYL FENCE, and much more. This OPEN FLOOR PLAN is highlighted by HIGH CEILINGS, NEWER FRENCH DOORS, 2 MASTER SUITES, & plenty of entertaining space. The CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN is designed with the home chef in mind with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42GÇ¥ CABINETS, SILESTONE COUNTERTOPS, a BREAKFAST BAR, and a WALK-IN PANTRY. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN delivers a PRIVATE FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE with a REMODELED MASTER BATH boasting DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, and a separate shower. OVERSIZED SECONDARY BEDROOMS add to the appeal of this home. Gather with guests in the screened lanai & enjoy family cookouts in the EXTENSIVE FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. WESTYN BAY offers IMPRESSIVE AMENITIES including 24-hour security, a community pool with a clubhouse, playgrounds, tennis & basketball courts, splash park, volleyball, baseball and soccer fields, expansive walking & biking trails, professionally landscaped common areas and a private dock on Lake Apopka. This community is conveniently located to the 429 offering easy access to the Florida Turnpike, 408, 414, Winter Garden, and the West Orange Biking Trail. Fantastic location nearby plenty of shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools, and more. Come experience this resort-style community with a plethora of amenities!



