2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub range

Spectacular home offering excellent square footage. This 3-way split plan lends itself to all kinds of family arrangements & entertaining boasting TWO spacious Master Bedrooms; one upstairs and one downstairs. Perfect for in-laws or guests!! Both Master suites offer his & her sinks, garden tubs, and expansive walk-in closets. Upstairs master has private sitting area. There is a bonus room over the garage that could be used as a 5th Bedroom. The chef of the family will enjoy the spacious Kitchen accented by sleek appliances, cooking island, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, and dinette area overlooking Family Room. Prewired for surround sound. Intercom system throughout. Newer roof and water heater. Come see this Cambridge Georgetown, III model home.