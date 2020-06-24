All apartments in Ocoee
2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE

2604 Plumberry Avenue
Location

2604 Plumberry Avenue, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular home offering excellent square footage. This 3-way split plan lends itself to all kinds of family arrangements & entertaining boasting TWO spacious Master Bedrooms; one upstairs and one downstairs. Perfect for in-laws or guests!! Both Master suites offer his & her sinks, garden tubs, and expansive walk-in closets. Upstairs master has private sitting area. There is a bonus room over the garage that could be used as a 5th Bedroom. The chef of the family will enjoy the spacious Kitchen accented by sleek appliances, cooking island, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, and dinette area overlooking Family Room. Prewired for surround sound. Intercom system throughout. Newer roof and water heater. Come see this Cambridge Georgetown, III model home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE have any available units?
2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE have?
Some of 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 PLUMBERRY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
