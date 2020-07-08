260 WALLROCK COURT

Amenities

NEED SPACE? Rent this Spacious 2 story, 7 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home with over 5100 square feet of living space. Located in the sought after community of Forestbrook. Open floor plan; Formal Living Room, Formal Dining, Family Room, Kitchen with granite counter tops, Large Master Suite on first floor with an additional bedroom, Second Floor Master Suite with Large Bonus Room, Wet Bar, Media Room and 4 additional bedrooms. Gated community that features a Community Pool and Clubhouse. Convenient to Shopping, Schools and just minutes from Hwy 429 and the Florida Turnpike.