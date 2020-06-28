All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
2313 ALOHA BAY COURT
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

2313 ALOHA BAY COURT

2313 Aloha Bay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2313 Aloha Bay Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
volleyball court
Like New Construction condition (used as a model home/showroom first tenancy), this Luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located at The Villas at Woodsmere in Ocoee was built as a Model Home with all upgrades you can wish for. Tile throughout 1st floor with half-bath and open floorplan combining kitchen, dinning, and living areas. Carpet on stairs and 2nd floor adds to the comfort of sleeping areas. Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Closet Pantry and Extra storage located under the stairs. High Efficiency top of the line Washer & Dryer is included and is conveniently located near master suite upstairs. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, dual sink in Bathroom, an X-large Shower with tile walls and glass enclosure with stone accent. Backyard with spacious porch is ideal for outdoor entertaining and additional storage. The home's Energy Efficient HVAC system, Fire Sprinkler, Digital thermostat, and Alarm/Monitoring System adds safety and energy efficiency to this cozy Townhome conveniently located nearby shopping. HOA includes lawn service, irrigation system, roof maintenance, exterior paint, and picnic/grill area with volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT have any available units?
2313 ALOHA BAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT have?
Some of 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2313 ALOHA BAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT offers parking.
Does 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT have a pool?
No, 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2313 ALOHA BAY COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College