2313 ALOHA BAY COURT

Like New Construction condition (used as a model home/showroom first tenancy), this Luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located at The Villas at Woodsmere in Ocoee was built as a Model Home with all upgrades you can wish for. Tile throughout 1st floor with half-bath and open floorplan combining kitchen, dinning, and living areas. Carpet on stairs and 2nd floor adds to the comfort of sleeping areas. Kitchen features Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Closet Pantry and Extra storage located under the stairs. High Efficiency top of the line Washer & Dryer is included and is conveniently located near master suite upstairs. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, dual sink in Bathroom, an X-large Shower with tile walls and glass enclosure with stone accent. Backyard with spacious porch is ideal for outdoor entertaining and additional storage. The home's Energy Efficient HVAC system, Fire Sprinkler, Digital thermostat, and Alarm/Monitoring System adds safety and energy efficiency to this cozy Townhome conveniently located nearby shopping. HOA includes lawn service, irrigation system, roof maintenance, exterior paint, and picnic/grill area with volleyball court.