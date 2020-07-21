All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

23 E COLUMBUS STREET

23 E Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

23 E Columbus Street, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

ceiling fan
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Charming home in quiet Ocoee neighborhood. Walking distance to schools and community center. Apply online https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/744924

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 E COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
23 E COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 23 E COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
23 E COLUMBUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 E COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 23 E COLUMBUS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 23 E COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
No, 23 E COLUMBUS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 23 E COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 E COLUMBUS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 E COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 23 E COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 23 E COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 23 E COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 23 E COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 E COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 E COLUMBUS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 E COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
