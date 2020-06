Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Large 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom pool home in Windermere - Property Id: 143761



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom house with additional office and large media room in the popular gated community of Windsor Landing. This house benefits from all popular Winderemere schools. It has a screened in pool, and a home theatre. 3 car garage.

No Pets Allowed



