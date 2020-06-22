2135 DONAHUE DRIVE

Amenities

A home for the holidays! This 2018 built home has over 2500 heated sq. ft of space. Home features an open floor plan, easy care tiles in living areas and covered rear lanai. Gourmet Kitchen is open to family room with a HUGE kitchen granite center Island that's sure to become the gathering place for family & friends. Located in a gated community with all new homes along the banks of Lake Apopka and minutes from Hwy 429, Downtown Winter Garden and Fowler Grove Mall are less than 15 minutes away. Community amenities include playground/park space and pool/cabana area that will make it easy to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. All Appliances included and rental price includes Lawn care services. Make an appointment to see it today before it's gone! Owner not accepting Pets or smokers.