2135 DONAHUE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2135 DONAHUE DRIVE

2135 Donahue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2135 Donahue Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A home for the holidays! This 2018 built home has over 2500 heated sq. ft of space. Home features an open floor plan, easy care tiles in living areas and covered rear lanai. Gourmet Kitchen is open to family room with a HUGE kitchen granite center Island that's sure to become the gathering place for family & friends. Located in a gated community with all new homes along the banks of Lake Apopka and minutes from Hwy 429, Downtown Winter Garden and Fowler Grove Mall are less than 15 minutes away. Community amenities include playground/park space and pool/cabana area that will make it easy to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. All Appliances included and rental price includes Lawn care services. Make an appointment to see it today before it's gone! Owner not accepting Pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE have any available units?
2135 DONAHUE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE have?
Some of 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2135 DONAHUE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 DONAHUE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
