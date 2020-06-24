1737 Palmerston Circle

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1111527



GORGEOUS! SPACIOUS! 4 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME w/ A 3-CAR GARAGE LOCATED IN OCOEE!. This home has so many upgrades to list! Large spacious rooms, Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is beautifully landscaped and has a nice screened in lanai looking onto a fenced in yard with plenty of privacy. Great community, low crime rate and close to shopping, main roads, and restaurants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.