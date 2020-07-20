1617 Regal River Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Are you waiting for a house in a gated neighborhood that is almost brand new?! Here is your chance! This 2 year old home close to the 429 in Ocoee has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its new owners! Gorgeous, open kitchen with granite countertops looks over the spacious family room. The house has ceramic tile throughout everywhere except for the 2 extra bedrooms. There is a built in cabinet when you come in through the garage that is the perfect place to drop backpacks, purses, and shoes! The oversized laundry room also comes with a sink, a rare find in new homes! This fenced in house is situated in the neighborhood center that is close to the playground, and doesnGÇÖt have any rear neighbors as well! The floor plan of this home is sure to please families, with the front room being a possible office, formal living, formal dining, or den! DonGÇÖt miss out on this home, as it is sure to go quick. Call today for a private showing!



Listing Courtesy Of HOMEVEST REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.