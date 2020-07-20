All apartments in Ocoee
1617 Regal River Cir

1617 Regal River Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Regal River Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you waiting for a house in a gated neighborhood that is almost brand new?! Here is your chance! This 2 year old home close to the 429 in Ocoee has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its new owners! Gorgeous, open kitchen with granite countertops looks over the spacious family room. The house has ceramic tile throughout everywhere except for the 2 extra bedrooms. There is a built in cabinet when you come in through the garage that is the perfect place to drop backpacks, purses, and shoes! The oversized laundry room also comes with a sink, a rare find in new homes! This fenced in house is situated in the neighborhood center that is close to the playground, and doesnGÇÖt have any rear neighbors as well! The floor plan of this home is sure to please families, with the front room being a possible office, formal living, formal dining, or den! DonGÇÖt miss out on this home, as it is sure to go quick. Call today for a private showing!

Listing Courtesy Of HOMEVEST REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Regal River Cir have any available units?
1617 Regal River Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1617 Regal River Cir have?
Some of 1617 Regal River Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Regal River Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Regal River Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Regal River Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Regal River Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Regal River Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Regal River Cir offers parking.
Does 1617 Regal River Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Regal River Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Regal River Cir have a pool?
No, 1617 Regal River Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Regal River Cir have accessible units?
No, 1617 Regal River Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Regal River Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Regal River Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Regal River Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Regal River Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
