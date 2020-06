Amenities

dishwasher pool clubhouse microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful 1 bedroom on coveted 1st floor. Wake up to refreshing ocean breezes with just a short walk to the beach. Enjoy spectacular sunrises and sunsets from the gorgeous, exclusive community gazebo and enjoy private beach access. Just steps away from the community pool and clubhouse. Close proximity to trendy restaurants. shopping and easy access to I-95. Come see for yourself all that this adorable home has to offer!